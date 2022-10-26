Today is the last day to apply for recruitment to several vacancies of Data Entry Operator (DEO) and Technical Assistant (ENT) released by Broadcast Engineering Consultants India Limited (BECIL). Candidates can register themselves by visiting the official website of BECIL. “Candidates will have to upload a scanned copy of passport colour photo, signature scan copy, size of these scanned copies should be within 100 kb and in jpg/pdf files only,” reads the notification. Applicants must note that the BECIL will not be responsible for any network problem in the submission of the online application. Through this recruitment drive, BECIL will fill up a total of 51 vacancies in the organisation.

Read the notification here.

Vacancy Details (Total 51)

Data Entry Operator (DEO): 48 vacancies

Technical Assistant (ENT): 3 openings

Selection of candidates will be made as per the prescribed norms and requirements of the job. The number of vacancies can increase or decrease as per the company’s needs. Applicants will be informed of their Skill Tests/Interviews/Interaction via email or telephone.

Check out the steps to apply for BECIL Recruitment 2022:

Step 1: Go to becilregistration.com.

Step 2: Search and click on the ‘New Registration’ link and proceed with the application form.

Step 3: Once the registration is done, candidates have to log in and apply for the desired post.

Step 4: Then upload the essential documents, pay the fee and also submit the form as asked.

Step 5: Keep a printout of the BECIL Recruitment 2022 for future use.

Candidates from the General/OBC/ Ex-Serviceman category along with women applicants must pay Rs 885. Candidates from the SC/ST/EWS/PH category have to pay Rs 531 for the application fee.

Aspirants are advised to review their application forms before the final submission. The terms and conditions mentioned in the notification are guidelines only. More details on eligibility criteria, educational qualification, monthly remuneration, and selection process are mentioned in the official notice.

