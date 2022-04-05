BECIL invites applications for 86 Technical Asst, Lab Asst and other posts; check details here
Those interested and eligible, fulfilling the mentioned criteria can submit online applications latest by 21 April, 2022.
Broadcast Engineering Consultants India Limited (BECIL) has announced 86 vacancies of paramedical staff for deployment in Bhopal, Madhya Pradesh on a contractual basis.
Vacancies Announced
- Technical Assistant/Technician for (Anesthesia / Operation Theatre): 41
- Medical Record Technician: 34
- Cashier: 06
- Lab Attendant Gr II: 03
- Senior Mechanic (A/C &R): 01
- Radiographic Technician Grade-I: 01
Eligibility
- Technical Assistant/ Technician: B.Sc. in OT techniques or an experience of 5 years in the concerned field. The candidate should be 25-35 years old.
- Medical Record Technician: B.Sc. (Medical Records) OR 10+2 in (Science) with a minimum 6 months Diploma or a Certificate course in Medical Record Keeping and 2 years’ experience in Medical Record Keeping in a Hospital set up. The candidate should have the ability to use computers and have a hands on experience in MS office applications including spreadsheets and presentations. The candidate must have a typing speed of 35 words per minute in English or 30 words per minute in Hindi. The candidate should be 18-30 years old.
- Cashier: A Degree in Commerce is a prerequisite with at least 3 years experience in handling accounts related work of a Government organisation. Proficiency in Computer applications is required. The candidate should be 21-30 years old.
- Lab Attendant Gr-II: 10+2 with Science, Diploma in Medical Lab Technology and an experience of 2 years in a relevant field. The age limit for this is 18-27 years
- Senior Mechanic: A) Matriculation or equivalent qualification B) ITI/Diploma certificate in Refrigeration and Air Conditioning. Age of candidate should be between 18-40 years.
- Radiographic Technician Grade-I: B.Sc. (Hons) (3 yrs. course) in Radiography OR a Diploma in Radiography with at least 2 years of experience. The candidate should be 21-35 years old.
Application Fee
The candidates from general/OBC/ Ex-Serviceman/ Women candidates are required to pay the fee of Rs 750, while Rs 450 is applicable to candidates from SC/ST/EWS/PH category.
Steps to apply for BECIL recruitment 2022
- Visit becilregistration.com
- Go to New Registration and proceed with registration process
- Once registered, login and apply for the desired post on the portal
- Upload the required documents, pay fee, and click on submit.
- Take a printout for future reference
Here is the official notification.
