Baroda UP Bank recruitment 2022: Last date to apply for 250 Apprentice posts today

The last date to apply for the post of Apprentices at the Baroda UP Bank is today, 15 March. Interested candidates can apply for the vacancies through the official website- barodaupbank.in.

This recruitment drive is being conducted for a total of 250 Apprentice posts in different regions of Uttar Pradesh.

Baroda UP Bank recruitment 2022:

Go to the official website of Baroda UP Bank - barodaupbank.in

On the homepage, click on the career tab and then press the Engagement Of Apprentices link

Register on the Baroda UP Bank portal portal

Complete the Baroda UP Bank recruitment 2022 application form

Upload the requested documents, pay the fee and submit the Apprentice application

Keep a copy of the Baroda UP Bank recruitment 2022 application form for future need

Here’s the direct link to apply for the Apprentice posts.

Eligibility Criteria

Age: Candidates applying for the apprentice post should be between 18 and 28 years of age as on 1 March this year. The upper age limit has been relaxed for the applicants who fall under reserved categories.

Educational Qualification: Applicants should possess a graduate degree from a recognised institution.

Selection Process

As per the official notification, candidates will be shortlisted on the basis of online written test as well as a local language test. The online written test will be conducted in the month of April this year.

The bank will announce the minimum qualifying mark later. “Candidates are required to score minimum percentage marks on aggregate (For SC/ST/OBC/PWBD candidates, 5% relaxation available thereon). Minimum qualifying marks on aggregate will be as decided by the Bank,” read the official notification.

Application Fee

Candidates belonging to the General/OBC/EWS category are required to pay Rs 450 as application fee, whereas SC/ST/PWBD candidates have to pay Rs 100.

Pay Scale

Selected candidates will be paid a monthly salary of Rs 9,000 per month. It is to be noted that apprentices are not eligible for dearness or any other allowances/ benefits. Candidates can check Baroda UP Bank’s official notification here.

For more details and queries, candidates are requested to visit the website of Baroda UP Bank - barodaupbank.in.