BARC Recruitment 2022: Register for 89 Stenographer, Driver and other posts; check official notice here

The Bhabha Atomic Research Centre (BARC) has opened its online application window for the recruitment to several vacancies of Stenographer, Work Assistant and Driver. Candidates who are interested and eligible can apply for the vacancies by visiting the official website at recruit.barc.gov.in.

The registration process starts from today, 1 July, and the last date to apply is 31 July. Through this recruitment drive, BARC aims to fill up a total of 89 vacancies.

Vacancy Details:

72 vacancies- Work Assistant

11 posts- Driver

Six vacancies- Stenographer

“ONLINE Applications are invited from eligible candidates for appointment to the following posts in Nuclear Recycle Board (NRB) at Kalpakkam, Tarapur and Mumbai,” the notice reads.

Candidates should note that they are not allowed to submit multiple applications for the same post. Before applying for the vacancies, aspirants are advised to read the notification completely.

Find the official notice here.

Details on eligibility criteria and application fee:

Those applying for the vacancies should be between 18 and 27 years.

Educational Qualification:

For Stenographer: Applicants should hold a matriculation/Class10 certificate with minimum of 50 percent marks. They should have a minimum speed of 80 words per minute in English Stenography as well as typing speed in English of 30 words per minute.

For Work Assistant: Candidates must have passed 10th standard (SSC).

For Driver: Applicants must have a 10th pass certificate. They should also possess a valid driving licence to drive light and heavy vehicles. They should have knowledge of motor mechanism as well as be able to remove minor defects in vehicles. Candidates should also have total experience of at least three years in driving a light vehicle and heavy vehicle.

Application Fee: Candidates are advised to pay a fee of Rs 100. SC, ST, Women, PWD and Ex-servicemen have been exempted from payment of the application fee.

For more details, keep a check on the official website.

