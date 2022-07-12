Bank of Baroda SO registrations to conclude today, check steps to apply

The applicants belonging to SC/ST/and Persons with Disability (PWD) category and women candidates need to pay an application fee of Rs 100, whereas candidates belonging to GEN/ OBC /EWS category will be required to make a fee payment of Rs 600

Bank of Baroda will conclude the application process for recruitment to various posts of Specialist Officers (SO) for Corporate and Institutional Credit Dept. on a regular basis today, 12 July. Those interested can apply for the vacancies on the official website of the bank at bankofbaroda.in.

The recruitment drive aims to fulfil a total of 325 vacant posts.

What is the Educational Qualification required?

Relationship Manager: The candidate should be a Graduate (in any discipline) and should have a Post Graduate Diploma / Degree with Specialization in Finance (Min 1 Year course).

Credit Analyst MMG/SIII: The applicant should be a Graduate (in any discipline) and should have a Post-Graduate Degree with Specialization in Finance or CA / CMA / CS / CFA.

Credit Analyst MMG/SII: Graduation (in any discipline) is required along with CA.

What is the experience required?

Relationship Manager - A minimum work experience of 10 Years in Private/ Public / Foreign Banks/ Financial Institutions with experience in Sales/ Relationship Management in Corporate Credit. Corporate & Inst. Credit - A minimum work experience of 5 Years in Public / Private / Foreign Banks/Financial Institutions with an experience in Sales/Relationship Management in Corporate Credit. Credit Analyst - A Post Graduate Degree with Specialisation in Finance or CA / CMA / CS / CFA along with a minimum of 5 Years of Work Experience in Bank with 4 years in Large/ Mid Corporate Credit in Private/ Public / Foreign Banks/ Financial Institutions with experience in Credit Appraisal/ Processing/ Operations.

What are the steps to apply for the SO vacancies?

Go to the official website of the bank at www.bankofbaroda.in

Go to “Current Opportunities” on the homepage

Go to “Apply Now” under Recruitment of Specialist Officers for Corporate & Institutional Credit Dept. on Regular basis

Fill in your details, make the fee payment and submit the form

Print your form for future use

What is the application fee?

The applicants belonging to SC/ST/and Persons with Disability (PWD) category and women candidates need to pay an application fee of Rs 100, whereas candidates belonging to GEN/ OBC /EWS category will be required to make a fee payment of Rs 600.

Check the official notification for the SO Vacancies here.

Click here to apply directly.

Read all the Latest News, Trending News, Cricket News, Bollywood News,

India News and Entertainment News here. Follow us on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.