AWES Teachers Recruitment 2022: Apply for 8700 teacher posts; check direct link here
The exam will consist of Multiple Choice Questions (MCQ) and there will be negative markings for wrong answers
Army Welfare Education Society (AWES) has invited online applications from candidates to apply for various posts of Teachers in Army Public Schools. Interested candidates can apply online by visiting the official website of AWES - https://awesindia.com.
AWES Teachers Recruitment 2022: Steps to apply for the vacancies
- Visit the official website of AWES - https://awesindia.com
- Click on registration link under “OST (Online Screening Test) for Selection of Teachers in Army Public Schools” available on the homepage
- Follow the registration process and fill the AWES Teachers Recruitment 2022 application form
- Pay the fee and submit the AWES Teachers Recruitment 2022 form
- Download the AWES Teachers Recruitment 2022 form and take a printout of it for future reference
Here is the direct link to register for AWES Teachers posts.
The online exam is scheduled to be held on 19 and 20 February, 2022 at various centres across the country. The exam will consist of Multiple Choice Questions (MCQ) and there will be negative markings for wrong answers. The hall tickets for the same will be available for the candidates at the official website from 10 February.
AWES Teachers Recruitment 2022: Eligibility Criteria
Age Limit
Fresh applicants, who have less than 5 years of teaching experience, should not be more than 40 years.
Experienced candidates, who have more than 5 years of experience in the last 10 years, should be below 57 years of age as on 1 April, 2021.
Educational Qualification
A post-graduation degree is mandatory to apply for PGT posts. Applicants applying for TGT/PRT posts should hold a graduation degree.
Exam Fee
The exam-taking authority will charge Rs 385 as an examination fee. Candidates must know that the fee is non-refundable.
Selection Process
The recruitment of Teachers will be through three stages- Screening Test, Interview Round, and Evaluation of Teaching Skills and Computer Proficiency. Candidates who clear the Screening Test will be eligible to appear the Interview Round.
Check the official notice here.
Candidates are advised to read the official notification carefully before applying for the posts.
The AWES is conducting the recruitment drive to fill approximately 8,700 PRT, TGT, PGT teachers' posts in Army Public Schools.
For more details, applicants are advised to visit the official website of AWES - https://awesindia.com.
