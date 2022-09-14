AUD opened the application window for the UG courses on 12 September. Students can apply for admission till 12 October 2022.

The Ambedkar University Delhi (AUD) has begun the online admission process for the undergraduate (UG) programs. Interested candidates can submit their application for AUD UG Admissions 2022- 23 through the official website at aud.ac.in. The university opened the application window for the UG courses on 12 September. Students will have time to apply for admission till 12 October 2022.

Candidates should note that the University will also be admitting students based on their National Testing Agency (NTA) Common University Entrance Test (CUET) 2022 scores. Once the CUET 2022 result is declared, candidates will be able to submit their respective scores in the application forms and apply for the preferred course.

If in case, two or more applicants have similar CUET scores, then the university will admit the candidate on the basis of the marks secured in Class 12. According to reports, Ambedkar University has received approximately 800 registrations for undergraduate courses so far.

Here’s how to apply for the AUD Admissions 2022:

Step 1: Visit the official website of the university at aud.ac.in.

Step 2: Search and click on the “Online application form for UG” on the homepage.

Step 3: Then click on the new registration link and register using the CUET application number.

Step 4: Once the registration is done, candidates need to log in using the credentials that have been created.

Step 5: To proceed further, fill out the application form, upload the necessary documents as required.

Step 6: Finally, submit the form as asked.

Step 7: Save and download the AUD Admissions 2022 form for future reference.

Find the direct link for AUD Admissions 2022 here.

Read the official notification here:

NTA is likely to announce the CUET UG result by 15 September 2022. The exam was conducted in six phases between 15 July and 30 August. It was held in 489 centres in 259 cities in India and nine cities outside the country.

