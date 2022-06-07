Assam HSLC Result 2022 declared: Class 10 scores available at sebaonline.org; 56.49% clear exam

Assam HSLC Result 2022 | A total of 2,29,131 students cleared the HSLC, Class 10 exam successfully and the pass percentage of the exam is 56.49. The boys have performed better in the exam and the pass percentage of the male students is 58.80.

The Board of Secondary Education in Assam, SEBA has announced the High School Leaving Certificate (HSLC) or Assam Class 10 result 2022 today, 7 June. Students who have appeared for the exam can check their results on the official website at results.sebaonline.org.

It is to be noted that the SEBA Class 10 results can also be checked at resultsassam.nic.in. To access the Assam board 10th result 2022 digital Matric mark sheets, students will have to log in at the SEBA Matric website using their roll numbers.

Reports suggest that the results were announced ahead of time at 9 am. Earlier, it was scheduled to be out at 10 am.

Here are the steps to be followed to download the results:

Step 1 Go to the official website of Assam HSLC result at resultsassam.nic.in.

Step 2: Go to the ‘HSLC result 2022’ link.

Step 3: Fill in your roll number along with the captcha in the space provided.

Step 4: Click ‘Submit’ .

Step 5: The Assam class 10 results will then be displayed on the screen.

Step 6: Check your result and download it for future reference.

Students can also check their results directly on the widget below:

A total of 2,29,131 students cleared the HSLC, Class 10 exam successfully and the pass percentage of the exam was 56.49. The boys have performed better in the exam and the pass percentage of the male students was 58.80. The pass percentage of the female students was recorded 54.49.

In 2021, the pass percentage in the HSLC exam was 93.10. The Class 10 results were announced after the exam was cancelled and the assessments were done through an alternative evaluation criteria.

For more details on SEBA HSLC results, students are advised to check the official website at sebaonline.org. Here is the direct link to the class 10 results.