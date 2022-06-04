Assam HSLC Examination 2022: Results to be declared on 7 June; check details here

This year, around 4 lakh students appeared for the High School Leaving Certificate (HSLC) or class 10 exams which started on 15 March and concluded on 31 March

The Secondary Education Board of Assam (SEBA) has announced the date for the HSCL or Class 10th board examination results. Taking to his personal Twitter handle, Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma has declared that the HLSC result will be out on 7 June.

Students who appeared for the class 10th board exam can check their results from the official website of the SEBA which is sebaonline.org. The result will also be available on resultsassam.nic.in. view the tweet here:

Results of High School Leaving Certificate examination will be announced on 7th June 2022 — Himanta Biswa Sarma (@himantabiswa) June 3, 2022

The examination process was conducted in two sessions. Students were given 10 minutes reading time before starting the question paper. In the morning session, the examinations were held from 8:50 AM and in the afternoon session, the examinations were conducted from 1:20 PM. The papers for the elective language exams carried 100 marks each and the time allotted for them was three hours. The modern Indian language papers were of 50 marks each and a duration of two hours was given to finish them.

The students are instructed to keep their admit cards and roll numbers ready before accessing the result on 7 June.

Steps to follow while checking the HSCL 2022 Result:

Visit the official site of SEAB, sebaonline.org

On the home page, click on ‘HSLC Result 2022’.

Key in the SEBA roll number mentioned on the admit card and click on the ‘Submit’ button.

A pop-up window will show the Assam Class 10th Board Result

Download and take a printout of the Assam HLSC mark sheet for future reference.

Last year, as the HSLC examinations got cancelled due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the examination authority followed the evaluation process suggested by the Assam government. However, no merit list was issued for the Assam HSLC Exam 2021.

