Assam CEE 2022: Result declared at astu.ac.in; check steps to view scorecard

The Assam Science and Technological University (ASTU) has released the Common Entrance Examination (CEE) results on its official website. Those who attempted the exam can check their scores by visiting the official website of ASTU at astu.ac.in. To access the Assam CEE 2022 results, candidates need to submit their application numbers and passwords correctly on the given portal. Following the declaration of results, the Assam CEE counseling 2022 is likely to be conducted soon for all qualified applicants. The Assam CEE 2022 exam was conducted on 31 July in offline mode. Aspirants who will be called for counseling must download the Assam CEE 2022 rank card, as it will be required. Applicants should note that the CEE 2022 rank card is generated by the university on the basis of total marks secured in three subjects- Physics, Mathematics, and Chemistry.

Here’s how to download Assam CEE Rank Card:

Step 1: Go to the official website of ASTU at astu.ac.in.

Step 2: Search and click on the CEE 2022 rank card link that is available on the homepage.

Step 3: On the given portal, candidates need to submit their login credentials such as application number and password.

Step 4: The Assam CEE 2022 result rank card will appear on the screen.

Step 5: Check, save and download the Assam CEE 2022 result for future reference.

The ASTU is also giving candidates the option to obtain photocopies of their Optical Mark Recognition (OMR) sheets. To apply for it, candidates have to pay a fee of Rs 300. The last date to obtain photocopies of the OMR sheets is 20 August 2022.

The Assam CEE is a state-level engineering entrance examination. It is held for students seeking admission to Bachelor of Technology (BTech) programmes in the state.

For more details and updates, students need to keep a regular check on the official website of ASTU.

