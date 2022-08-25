Army School Teachers Recruitment 2022: Apply for PGT, TGT and PRT posts till 5 October
The application process will end on 5 October 2022. The selection of teachers will be carried out in three stages, “Online Screening Test (OST),” “Interview”, and “Evaluation of Teaching Skills and Computer Proficiency”
The Army Welfare Education Society (AWES) has started the registration process for teacher posts.
Eligible candidates can apply for PGT, TGT and PRT posts via the official website of AWES https://awesindia.com/. The application process will end on 5 October 2022.
On 20 October, the admit cards will be made available online.
The screening test will be held on 5 and 6 November, and the result will be declared on 20 November.
Applicants need to have a post-graduation degree as the minimum educational qualification for the post of Post Graduate Teacher (PGT).
For the Trained Graduate Teacher (TGT) and Primary Teacher (PRT) vacancies, the minimum required qualification is graduation.
To know about the examination in detail, see the official notice https://edumedias.s3.ap-south-1.amazonaws.com/AWES/General_Instruction.pdf
Registration process
Step 1: Go to the “OST” section visible on the homepage of the official website of AWES.
Step 2: In that section, click on the link which reads, “Click here to Register”.
Step 3:After clicking on the link, you will land on a page which will have some instructions regarding the application process. After seeing the reads, click on the tab “Move to Next Step”.
Step 4: Read the instructions and click on the tab “Register Now”.
Step 5: After that, you will be redirected to the registration page. From there you can fill all the required details, and register yourself.
Step 6: Once the registration is complete, you will receive a confirmation via e-mail and SMS.
Important points
- The candidates must have scored a minimum of 50 percent aggregate marks in each of the subjects in which they have graduated/post-graduated.
- A post-graduate with less than 50 percent aggregate marks in graduation can also apply for the TGT and PRT posts, provided that he/she has secured the aggregate marks of 50 percent or above in the post-graduation.
- Fresh candidates, who are below the age of 40 years, do not require any experience.
- Experienced candidates, who are less than 57 years, need a “minimum of 5 years of experience in the appropriate category in the last 10 years,” as per the notice.
