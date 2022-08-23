APSC Recruitment 2022: Apply for 32 posts under fishery department at apsc.nic.in

Assam Public Service Commission (APSC) has started the registration process for recruitment to the post of Fishery Development Officer and Allied Cadre under the Fishery Department

The Assam Public Service Commission (APSC) has begun the registration process for recruitment to the post of Fishery Development Officer and Allied Cadre under the Fishery Department. Candidates who are eligible can apply for the vacancies on the official website of APSC. The last date for the submission of the online application form is 22 September 2022. Through this recruitment drive, APSC aims to fill up a total of 32 vacancies in the Fishery Department. “Fees once paid shall not be refunded under any circumstances nor can the fees be held in reserve for any other examination or selection,” reads the official notice.

Before applying for the vacancies, aspirants must read all details on eligibility criteria, age limit, educational qualification, selection process, and salary structure among others.

Find the official notice here.

Check the simple steps to apply for the APSC recruitment 2022:

Go to the official website of APSC at apsc.nic.in.

Look for the link “Online Recruitment Portal” that is on the homepage.

Then click on the link reading “Apply Here” against FDO and Allied Cadre vacancies.

Candidates have to register themselves first and then apply.

To complete the process, fill in all the details, upload the necessary documents, and also pay the fee.

Finally, submit the application and take a printout of the APSC Recruitment form for future reference.

Direct link to apply for APSC recruitment 2022.

Candidates applying for the FDO and Allied Cadre posts must be a minimum of 21 years. Whereas, the maximum age limit is 38 years as on 1 January 2022. Those registering themselves should hold a BFSc Degree, DFSc, or Master of Science (Fisheries) from any Indian Council of Agricultural Research (ICAR) institution.

Those from the General or EWS category have to pay an application fee of Rs 285.40. Candidates from SC/ST/OBC/MOBC category will pay Rs 185.40. On the other hand, aspirants from BPL/PWBD category need to pay Rs 35.40 towards the registration fee.

