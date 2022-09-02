APSC invites applications for Lecturer and PCSW posts, check details

The Assam Public Service Commission (APSC) has started the online application process for recruitment to the posts of Lecturer and Programme Cum Script Writer (PCSW)

The Assam Public Service Commission (APSC) has started the online application process for recruitment to the posts of Lecturer and Programme Cum Script Writer (PCSW). You can apply for the vacancies on the official website of APSC – apsc.nic.in – till 30 September. The APSC recruitment drive is being held to fill 16 vacancies for Lecturer and 2 vacancies for Programme Cum Script Writer (PCSW) at the S.C.E.R.T. (State Council of Educational Research and Training), Assam. The age of the candidates is required to be between 21-38 years. For the reserved categories, the upper age limit can be relaxed.

The applicants belonging to General/EWS category are needed to pay a fee of Rs. 250, whereas Rs 150 has to be paid by the candidates from SC/ST/OBC/MOBC category.

Educational Qualification:

The applicant needs to have a Master’s Degree in Assamese with 55% score from any recognised university.

The candidate is required to have completed M.Ed. with a 55% score from any recognised university.

The candidate is needed to have given the NET/SLET exam from UGC/ Ph.D. from any recognised university.

For more information, see the official notification here.

Important Points:

The candidates should keep in mind that if at any stage it is found by the commission that they do not fulfil the eligibility criteria, then their candidature will be cancelled. So, they should only apply for the posts if they are eligible.

No request for the withdrawal of candidature by the applicants will be entertained under any circumstances once the application has been submitted.

No candidate is allowed to change his/her category at any stage of the selection process.

If any candidate is found to have filled any wrong information in the application, then he/she will be disqualified by the commission for a period specified by it.

If in any case, submission of false material facts with an intention to hoodwink the commission is detected even after the recommendation is made, the Commission may refer the matter to the government to take the required action.

The proficiency in using ICT for research activities, and participation in national/international seminars are some of the desirable qualifications.

Read all the Latest News, Trending News, Cricket News, Bollywood News,

India News and Entertainment News here. Follow us on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.