APSC CEE 2022: Registration process to start soon, check steps to apply

Assam Public Service Commission (APSC) has released a notification for the vacancies of Combined Competitive Examination (CCE), 2022. The application process for the exam will begin on 26 December and the last date for the submission of the application form is 26 January till 5 pm. Interested candidates can apply online through the official web portal of APSC. The candidates applying for the examination should note that they need to fulfil all eligibility conditions for admission to the examination. Their admission to every stage of examination will be purely provisional and subject to satisfying the prescribed eligibility conditions. Mere issue of e-admission certificate to the candidate does not imply that his/her candidature has been cleared by the commission. It is to be noted that the recruitment drive will fill a total of 793 vacancies.

The official notification mentions the tentative date for Preliminary Examination to be 26 March, 2023. The main examination is scheduled for July/August 2023. The Combined Competitive (Main) Examination will be organised in Guwahati Centre only.

What is the minimum age required?

The candidates should be between the age of 21 to 38 years as on 1 January 2022.

What are the steps to register yourself for the APSC CCE Mains exam?

Candidates who have cleared the Prelims exam should visit the official web portal of Assam Public Service Commission.

Visit the ‘Important Links’ section and then go to the link related to APSC CCE Main Examination.

Candidates will then be redirected to another window where they will be required to enter their login details.

The form link will then appear on the screen, click on it, fill the CCE form and pay the application fee.

Candidates are also advised to take its printout of their CCE form for future use.

Here is the direct link to the official APSC CCE notification.

What is the APSC CCE application fee?

The candidates who belong to General and EWS categories will be required to pay Rs 250 as an application fee. The candidates from BPL, PwBD categories and women candidates are exempted from any application fee payment.

Read all the Latest News, Trending News, Cricket News, Bollywood News,

India News and Entertainment News here. Follow us on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.