APSC CDO Recruitment 2022: Apply for 22 posts till 11 July, check details here

The candidates must have a graduation degree in any stream (Arts, Science, and Commerce) from any recognised University and should also possess a Degree or Diploma in Music. Experience in Traditional Folk Music of Assam and India will be considered at the time of the interview.

The Assam Public Service Commission (APSC) has started the application process for the recruitment to the post of Cultural Development Officer (CDO) under Assam’s Directorate of Cultural Affairs today. Eligible candidates who are interested to apply for the vacancies can register themselves online through the official website of APSC which is apsc.nic.in. The application window will close on 11 July 2022.

APSC is conducting this recruitment drive to fill up a total of 22 vacancies in CDO posts under the Directorate of Cultural Affairs. For further queries, candidates are instructed to go through the official notification properly. Read the notification here.

Age Limit:

The age limit for the candidates to apply for the posts is 21 years to 38 years as of 1 January 2022.

Educational Qualification:

Application Fee:

General candidates and candidates from the EWS category will have to pay Rs 285.40 (including processing fee and Tax) as the application fee. The application fee for the reserved candidates such as SC, ST, OBC and MOBC is Rs 185.40. Candidates from BPL and PWBD categories will have to pay an application fee of Rs 35.40.

Steps to follow while applying for the APSC CDO Recruitment: