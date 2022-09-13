APPSC TGT Recruitment: Registration window closes today; check steps to apply
The Arunachal Pradesh Public Service Commission (APPSC) will end the online registration process for the Trained Graduate Teacher (TGT), Group - ‘B’ (Non-Gazetted) posts. Apply at appsc.gov.in.
Today, 13 September, the Arunachal Pradesh Public Service Commission (APPSC) will end the online registration process for the Trained Graduate Teacher (TGT), Group – ‘B’ (Non-Gazetted) vacancies. Candidates who are interested and have still not applied can do so by visiting the official website of the APPSC. The Commission is planning to fill up a total of 259 TGT vacancies via this recruitment drive. Aspirants who are registering for the post should not be less than 21 years of age or more than 33 years as on 13 May 2022. “Submit only one application. In case of more than one application, the application with the higher RID only will be valid,” reads the notification.
Before filling the form, candidates are advised to read the official notice. Find the notification here.
Steps to apply for the APPSC TGT Recruitment 2022:
- Visit the official website
- Search and click on the “One Time Registration” link that is on the APPSC homepage.
- Register and login to the portal. Then, apply for the TGT post.
- To complete the process, fill up the form and upload the required documents as asked. Pay the application fee and submit.
- Save the application form and keep a printout of the APPSC TGT Recruitment for future reference
When applying for the Trained Graduate Teacher (TGT), Group – ‘B’ (Non-Gazetted) vacancies, aspirants from APST category will pay Rs 150 and others must pay Rs 200 for the same. Candidates will have to appear for a written examination followed by an Interview/Viva-Voce.
