APPSC extends application deadline for Executive Officer, Junior-Computer Assistant post; details here

The Andhra Pradesh Public Service Commission (APPSC) has extended the online application deadline for the posts of Junior Assistant cum Computer Assistant in Revenue Department (Group IV Services) and Executive Officer (Grade – III) in Endowment Sub Service.

While the last date to apply for the posts was today, 19 January, the Commission has extended the application deadline till 29 January.

As per the official notice released by the Commission on the website, APPSC decided to extend the date after taking into consideration a number of requests it had received regarding the extension of the application deadline.

Candidates have to note that the last date for payment of fee is 28 January only up to 11:59 PM.

Applicants may apply for the above-mentioned posts through the official website - https://psc.ap.gov.in/

Steps to apply for APPSC recruitment is as follows:

-Visit the official website - https://psc.ap.gov.in/

-Click on link that reads ‘One Time Registration’ on the homepage

-Register your details and login to apply for the post

-Fill in the required details and upload the necessary documents

-Pay the mentioned application fee and click on submit

-Take a printout of the submitted form and bank it for future reference

Candidates must note that in order to apply for the post, they should be within the age group of 18 to 42 years as on 1 July, 2021. To apply for the post of Executive Officer, applicants have to possess a Bachelor’s degree from a recognised University whereas for the Junior Assistant post, candidates need to hold a bachelor’s degree. Applicants of junior Assistant post should also have passed the Computer Proficiency Test which is conducted by the District Collector.

An application fee of Rs 250 has to be paid during the time of registration. Candidates who belong to the reserved category are exempted from fee payment, as reported by Scroll.in

For further details on the application process, applicants may check the official notice here.

Through this recruitment drive, a total of 60 vacancies will be filled for the Executive Officer Grade-III post and 670 vacancies will be filled for the Junior Assistant-cum-Computer Assistant in Revenue Department (Group IV) post.