APPSC Executive Officer 2022 answer key out on psc.ap.gov.in, check steps to download

The Andhra Pradesh Public Service Commission (APPSC) has issued the preliminary answer key for the post of Executive Officer. Those who appeared in the exam can check and download the answer keys from the official website at psc.ap.gov.in.

The Commission had conducted the Screening test for the post of Executive Officer, Grade-III on 24 July. The APPSC has now uploaded the answer key for both General Studies & Mental Ability as well as the Hindu philosophy and Temple system sections on its official website.

It is to be noted that the candidates who have appeared in the examination can raise objections, if any, against the provisional answer key till 29 July. The challenges can be raised through online mode only.

What are the steps to download the APPSC Executive Officer answer key?

Step 1: Visit the official website- psc.ap.gov.in.

Step 2: Click on the text that reads “Revised Keys Initial Key - Executive Officer Grade-III in A.P. Endowments Sub-Service - Notification No.24/2021 - (Published on 26/07/2022) - Click Here” present on the homepage

Step 3: The set-wise links are provided on the website.

Step 4: Click on the set and the desired PDF will open.

Step 5: You may download and take a printout of the APPSC answer keys for future reference.

The recruitment drive aims to fill up 60 Executive Officer Grade-III posts in AP Endowments Sub-Service, which includes 13 carry forward and 47 fresh vacancies. Here is the official notice on the Executive Officer answer key.

The notice mentions that no objections would be entertained through post, WhatsApp, SMS, phone, individual submission or any other means. Objections received after the deadline mentioned in the notice will not be taken into account.

If any of the candidate wishes to raise challenges against any of the answers, they can do so in the format that is given on the Commission’s website.

