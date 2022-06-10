Applications for Assam PAT 2022 end today, check details here

Assam PAT is conducted for admissions to Polytechnic courses offered by different colleges in the state. Candidates who want to appear for the Assam PAT exams should ensure that they fulfill eligibility criteria prescribed for the exam.

The Directorate of Technical Education (DTE), Assam will conclude the Assam Polytechnic Admission Test (PAT) 2022 registrations today, 10 June. Candidates who are interested in applying for Assam PAT 2022 can visit the official website of DTE Assam at dte.assam.gov.in.

The PAT 2022 admission exam is scheduled to be conducted on wither 17 or 24 July 2022. The final date of the exam will be communicated later.

What are the steps to apply for Assam PAT 2022

Step 1: Go to the official website at dte.assam.gov.in.

Step 2: Click on the link that reads “Online Application for PAT-2022”.

Step 3: Take your cursor to the 'Apply' link and select it.

Step 4: Fill in your details, upload the documents and make the PAT 2022 fee payment.

Step 5: Submit your PAT form and take a print out for future reference.

Candidates who have completed the above steps can check their status at any time by using the Applicant Login area.

What is the the age limit for the PAT 2022 exam?

Candidates should be 20 years 6 months as on 31 December 2022. There are relaxations in the upper age limit for candidates from reserved categories

Applicants "should have passed the HSLC or its equivalent examination in single sitting with Science and Mathematics as compulsory subjects," as per the notification. They should have cleared both Theory and Practical examinations of the subjects.

What is the Application Fee?

An application fee of Rs 500 is to be paid by the aspiring candidates

Here is the direct link to the official notification of the Assam PAT exam.