Application process for UPPSC PCS Mains 2022 begins, check steps to apply

More than 3.29 lakh candidates had appeared for the UP PCS 2022 exam. Out of these, 5,964 candidates have qualified to appear for the PCS Main exam 2022

Uttar Pradesh Public Service Commission (UPPSC) has begun the online application process for the Combined State/ Upper Subordinate Service (Main) Exam 2022. Those who are interested may apply for the Main exam on the official website of the Commission at uppsc.up.nic.in by 25 August. The UPPSC PCS prelim exam was held on 12 June The results were declared on 27 July. More than 3.29 lakh candidates had appeared for the UP PCS 2022 exam. Out of these, 5,964 candidates have qualified to appear for the PCS Main exam 2022. The exam date is not out yet. Qualified candidates need to login with their Registration no. and Basic Details using the link provided on the official web portal and complete their Main exam application. They are also required to pay the exam fee and select the exam centre out of the three options available including Lucknow, Ghaziabad and Prayagraj.

What are the steps to register for UPPSC PCS Mains exam?

Step 1: Go to the UPPSC’s official web portal at uppsc.up.nic.in

Step 2: Go to “FILL ONLINE DETAILS FOR COMBINED STATE/UPPER SUBORDINATE SERVICES (MAIN.) EXAM.-2022” on the homepage

Step 3: Login to your account using your candidate login credentials

Step 4: Fill in your application form and make the fee payment

Step 5: Submit the PCS Mains form and print it out.

Here is the direct link to the official notification regarding the PCS Mains Exam:

Earlier, Uttar Pradesh Public Service Commission (UPPSC) had published the admit card for (APO) Exam 2022. Those who had applied for the exam can download the admit card.

The exam is scheduled to be held on 21 August from 11 AM to 1 PM in two districts of Prayagraj and Lucknow.

Uttar Pradesh Public Service Commission had also recently released the admit cards for the UPPSC Mains examination for the post of staff nurse (male) on their official website. Those who have applied for the vacancy can download and check the admit cards from the official web portal by submitting the particulars like registration number and password created during the UPPSC Mains Exam registrations.

Read all the Latest News, Trending News, Cricket News, Bollywood News,

India News and Entertainment News here. Follow us on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.