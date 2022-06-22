Application process for UPPCL Personnel Officer ends today; check details, direct link here

The aspiring candidate should be between the age of 21 to 40 years as on 1 January 2022. As far as the educational qualifications are concerned, applicants should have a bachelor’s degree from a recognised university.

The Uttar Pradesh Power Corporation Limited (UPPCL) will today, 22 June, conclude the online application process for recruitment to its Personnel Officer vacancies. Those interested and eligible can apply for the vacancies on the official website of the Corporation at upenergy.in.

The UPPCL recruitment drive is being held to fill up a total of five vacancies for the position of Personnel Officer. The computer-based test (CBT) will be tentatively conducted in the last week of July.

What are the steps to apply for UPPCL PO recruitment?

Step 1: Go to the official website of the Corporation at upenergy.in.

Step 2: Refer to the Vacancy/ Results’ tab and click on apply link for the post of Personnel Officer.

Step 3: Register and apply for the UPPCL PO post.

Step 4: Upload your documents, pay the UPPCL PO application fee and submit your form.

Step 5: Download a copy of your UPPCL application and print it out for future use.

Here is the direct link to apply for the UPPCL vacancies.

What are the eligibility criteria?

The aspiring candidate should be between the age of 21 to 40 years as of 1 January 2022. As far as the educational qualifications are concerned, applicants should have a bachelor’s degree from a recognised university.

Here is the official notification of the UPPCL vacancies.

What is the application fee?

The application fee for the candidates belonging to unreserved, OBC and EWS category candidates is Rs 1,180.

What are the important dates?

The last date to submit the online application is 22 June.

The last date for remitting the online application fee is 22 June.

The deadline for remitting the offline payment is 24 June.

The UPPCL PO exam is expected to be conducted in the last week of July.

The date for the admit card release is yet to be announced.

What are the selection criteria?

The candidates will be selected by the UPPCL on the basis of merit.