Application process for AP PGECET 2022 begins, check steps to apply here

The last date for submitting the application without any late fee is 14 June 2022 while the last date to submit it with a late fee of Rs 5000 is 30 June 2022.

Registrations for the Andhra Pradesh Post Graduate Engineering Common Entrance Test, (AP PGECET) 2022 have begun. Those interested and eligible can fill out the online application form by visiting the official website at cet.apsche.gov.in.

It is to be noted that the examination is conducted for admission to M.Tech, M. Pharmacy, Pharma.D (PB) courses in different colleges of Andhra Pradesh.

The last date for submitting the application without any late fee is 14 June 2022 while the last date to submit it with a late fee of Rs 5000 is 30 June 2022.

The entrance examination is scheduled to be held from 18 July to 20 July. The examination will be conducted in two shifts from 10 am to 12 pm while the second shift will be held from 3 pm to 5 pm.

Check the application steps here:

Step 1: Go to the official website — cets.apsche.ap.gov.in.

Step 2: Fill in your personal details and contact addresses .

Step 3: Pay your application fee.

Step 4: Upload your required documents including Class 10 documents, photograph, signature and caste certificate.

Step 5: Submit your AP PGECET 2022 application.

Step 6: Download your application form and print it out for future reference.

The examination details related to the paper pattern and syllabus are also available on the official website.

Application fee

Candidates from the General and OBC category will have to pay a fee of Rs. 1200. Aspirants belonging to the backward category will have to pay a fee of Rs 900 and for SC/ST category candidates, a fee of Rs 700 is to be paid.

As for the students who have already appeared in GATE, GPAT, a separate notification about the admission will be released. Candidates are advised to keep a check on the official website - cet.apsche.gov.in.

You can apply directly by clicking on this link.