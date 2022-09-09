You can apply for the posts through the official website of JSSC https://jssc.nic.in/ till 7 October

The registration process for the recruitment to 3,120 posts of Post Graduate Teacher (PGT) has been started by the Jharkhand Staff Selection Commission (JSSC).

You can apply for the posts through the official website of JSSC till 7 October. The last date to pay the examination fees is 9 October.

Applicants from unreserved category will have to pay an application fee of Rs 100, while applicants belonging to reserved category will have to pay Rs 50.

Candidates will be able to edit their application forms from 13 October to 15 October. The age of the applicants must be from 21 to 40 years.

Steps to apply for the examination:

Step 1: After landing on the registration page of the official website of JSSC – jssc.nic.in/application-forms-apply, click on the link which reads, “Apply Now” given next to “Online Application for PGTTCE-2022”.

Step 2: After this, a new window will open up on your screen. Now do the registration, and proceed with your application.

Step 3: Fill all the required details, pay the application fee, and submit the form.

Step 4: After this, download the form, and also take a printout of it for future reference.

Alternatively, you can also directly complete the registration here.

Vacancies:

The recruitment drive intends to fill 2,855 vacancies for the post of Graduate Teacher Regular and 265 vacancies for the post of Graduate Teacher Backlog.

Exam pattern:

The exam will be conducted in objective form.

The exam consists of two papers, paper 1 and paper 2. Minimum score to qualify paper 1 is 33%.

Minimum score for qualifying paper 2 is 50%. It is 45% for the candidates belonging to SC/ST/PWD category.

Paper 1 will contain 100 questions related to General Knowledge and Hindi. It will be of 100 marks.

Paper 2 will have 150 subject related questions. It will be of 300 marks.

The whole exam will be of 400 marks. Candidates will be given 3 hours to solve each question paper.

Applicants will be selected on the basis of Main written exam and document verification.

