APJEE 2022: Registration begins today; check exam date, steps to apply here

The APJEE 2022 is scheduled to be conducted on 25 June from 10 am to 12 noon, as per the official website

The Arunachal Pradesh State Council for Technical Education (APSCTE) will begin the application process for the Arunachal Pradesh Joint Entrance Examination (APJEE) 2022 from today, 19 April. Interested candidates can apply for the exam on the official website - apdhte.nic.in till 15 June.

The APJEE 2022 is scheduled to be conducted on 25 June from 10 am to 12 noon, as per the official website. Aspirants will be able to download their admit card from 18 June onwards.

Following are the steps to apply for APJEE 2022:

Step 1: Go to the official website- apdhte.nic.in

Step 2: Click on the APJEE 2022 registration link given on the main page

Step 3: Complete the registration process and login to the APJEE portal using your user id and password

Step 4: Fill out the all required information and upload documents

Step 5: Pay the APJEE application fee online and submit the form

Step 6: Save and download the APJEE 2022 registration form for future use

The following documents are also required for the APJEE application process by candidates: Aadhaar card, Class 10 and 12 marksheets, scanned copy of passport size photo, scanned copy of the signature, reservation or category certificates, person with disability (PWD) certificate (if applicable), and domicile certificate.

Candidates can download also the sample question papers for APJEE from the official website.

The APJEE will be conducted by the Directorate of Higher and Technical Education, Arunachal Pradesh for admission to various engineering and diploma programmes in the state’s polytechnic institutes.

“The Arunachal Pradesh State Council for Technical Education will conduct the Arunachal Pradesh Joint Entrance Examination’ 2022 (Diploma) for selection of candidates for admission in various 3-year Diploma programmes," states the official notice. Direct link to APJEE 2022 notification is here.

For more details regarding the admission process, candidates can visit the official APJEE website.