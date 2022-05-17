APICET 2022: Online applications begin at cets.apsche.ap.gov.in/ICET, exam on 25 July

Those appearing for APICET will be able to collect their admit card on 18 July while the results of the entrance test will be announced on 8 August.

The online application process for Andhra Pradesh Integrated Common Entrance Test (APICET) 2022 has begun by the State Council of Higher Education (APSCHE). Candidates who are interested can apply for the exam by visiting the official website at cets.apsche.ap.gov.in/ICET.

Candidates should note that the deadline to submit the online application without a late fee is 10 June and with a late fee is 9 July 2022. The Common Entrance Test will be held in two sessions, the first will be held from 9 to 11.30 am and the second will commence from 3 to 5.30 pm.

Those appearing for APICET will be able to collect their admit card on 18 July while the results of the entrance test will be announced on 8 August.

The Andhra University in Vishakhapatnam will hold the APICET on 25 July. This exam is for students seeking admission to first-year MBA/MCA programmes for the academic year 2022-23.

Find AP ICET 2022 Information Booklet here.

Here are a few steps on how to apply for AP ICET 2022:

Step 1: Go to the official website at cets.apsche.ap.gov.in/ICET

Step 2: Candidates need to proceed with Step 1 Fee Payment

Step 3: Then, register and pay the required application fee

Step 4: To proceed further, fill out the application form, upload all necessary documents and submit the form

Step 5: Applicants can download the form and keep a printout of the same

Check the direct link here.

Details on eligibility criteria and application fee:

MBA: Candidates applying should have a degree of 3/4 years duration from any recognised university in the state or its equivalent.

MCA: Candidates applying should hold a degree of 3/4 years duration with “Mathematics” as one of the subjects at Intermediate or Degree level.

Registration fee: The application fee for the open category (OC) is Rs 650, for backward class (BC) is Rs 600, and for SC/ST candidates is Rs 550.

Applicants are advised to read the AP ICET 2022 information booklet before applying for the entrance exam. They can also visit the official website for more details and information on the entrance exam.