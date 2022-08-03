AP SSC 2022 supplementary results expected to be out today, check details

As per a report in The Indian Express, most of the candidates had failed in Mathematics, Social Studies and General Science exams. The maximum pass percentage was recorded by the English medium candidates at 77.55 percent

The Andhra Pradesh Class 10 supplementary results 2022 will be declared by the Board of Secondary Education Andhra Pradesh (BSEAP) today, 3 August. Those who had appeared in the exam can check their result at bse.ap.gov.in and manabadi.co.in

It is to be noted that the Andhra Pradesh class 10 supplementary exams were held from 6 to 15 July. Students who were unable to clear the AP SSC exam were given a chance to improvise their result via the AP supplementary papers.

In 2020 and 2021, all students were declared pass due to the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic. Hence, the pass percentage this year has witnessed a decline. In 2019, the pass percentage was 94.88 percent.

What are the steps to check the class 10 supplementary results?

Step 1: Go to the official website official web portal at bse.ap.gov.in

Step 2: Click on the text that reads ‘AP SSC Results 2022 Check Online Link’ in the drop-down menu.

Step 3: In the field given, enter your class 10 roll number.

Step 4: Submit your details to view the SSC result.

Step 5: The online AP 10th results scorecard will then appear on the screen.

Step 6: Take a printout of your AP SSC 2022 scorecard for future use.

How to check the result via Digilocker?

Step 1: Go to the DigiLocker online portal or app

Step 2: Click on the sign up option

Step 3: Fill in your Aadhaar card details, date of birth, valid mobile number, email id and then create a six-digit security pin.

Step 4: Submit the details to set a username.

Step 5: Click on the class 10 passing certificate/result under ‘BSEAP’ in the ‘education’ tab.

Step 6:Fill in your roll number or mobile number registered with the board.

Step 7: Your scorecard will appear on the screen.

