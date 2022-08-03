AP SSC 2022 supplementary results expected to be out today, check details
As per a report in The Indian Express, most of the candidates had failed in Mathematics, Social Studies and General Science exams. The maximum pass percentage was recorded by the English medium candidates at 77.55 percent
The Andhra Pradesh Class 10 supplementary results 2022 will be declared by the Board of Secondary Education Andhra Pradesh (BSEAP) today, 3 August. Those who had appeared in the exam can check their result at bse.ap.gov.in and manabadi.co.in
It is to be noted that the Andhra Pradesh class 10 supplementary exams were held from 6 to 15 July. Students who were unable to clear the AP SSC exam were given a chance to improvise their result via the AP supplementary papers.
In 2020 and 2021, all students were declared pass due to the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic. Hence, the pass percentage this year has witnessed a decline. In 2019, the pass percentage was 94.88 percent.
What are the steps to check the class 10 supplementary results?
Step 1: Go to the official website official web portal at bse.ap.gov.in
Step 2: Click on the text that reads ‘AP SSC Results 2022 Check Online Link’ in the drop-down menu.
Step 3: In the field given, enter your class 10 roll number.
Step 4: Submit your details to view the SSC result.
Step 5: The online AP 10th results scorecard will then appear on the screen.
Step 6: Take a printout of your AP SSC 2022 scorecard for future use.
How to check the result via Digilocker?
Step 1: Go to the DigiLocker online portal or app
Step 2: Click on the sign up option
Step 3: Fill in your Aadhaar card details, date of birth, valid mobile number, email id and then create a six-digit security pin.
Step 4: Submit the details to set a username.
Step 5: Click on the class 10 passing certificate/result under ‘BSEAP’ in the ‘education’ tab.
Step 6:Fill in your roll number or mobile number registered with the board.
Step 7: Your scorecard will appear on the screen.
As per a report in The Indian Express, most of the candidates had failed in Mathematics, Social Studies and General Science exams. The maximum pass percentage was recorded by the English medium candidates at 77.55 percent. For those who appeared in Telugu medium, the pass percentage was 43.97 percent.
Read all the Latest News, Trending News, Cricket News, Bollywood News,
India News and Entertainment News here. Follow us on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.
also read
AP Inter results 2020 pass percentage: Girls outshine boys as state records 63% results in Inter Second year; 59% pass Inter First year
AP Inter results 2020 declared | The Andhra Pradesh Board of Intermediate Education announced the Inter results 2020 today with 59 percent clearing the first year exam and 63 percent clearing the second year exam
AP SSC exams 2020: Andhra Pradesh cancels Class 10 exams due to COVID-19 pandemic, all students to be promoted
He further added that AP SSC 2020 exams which were originally scheduled to be conducted in March/April, had been postponed twice due to lockdown enforced by the state and the Centre to restrict the spread of novel Coronavirus.
Andhra Pradesh govt cancels Class 10, intermediate exams; to set-up high-power panel to assess results
Education Minister A Suresh told reporters that they decided to cancel the exams as it was difficult to adhere to July 31 deadline set by the Supreme Court for completing the process.