AP SSC 10th Class Result 2022: Result postponed to 6 June; check steps to see your scores here
Earlier, the Director of Government Examinations Devanand Reddy had announced that the Board Examination result will officially be declared in a press conference on 4 June itself. But the results were postponed at the last-minute.
The Andhra Pradesh Board of Secondary Education has postponed its decision to declare the AP SSC Class 10th Examination today, 4 June. As per reports, the result will now be out on 6 June. Students who have appeared for the Board Examination this year can check their marks using their hall tickets numbers at the official website of the Andhra Pradesh Board of Secondary Education- bse.ap.gov.in.
Earlier, the Director of Government Examinations, Devanand Reddy, had announced that the Board examination results will officially be declared in a press conference on 4 June itself. But the results were postponed at the last-minute. As per the announcement, the Special Principal Secretary of the Department of Education, B. Rajasekhar, will announce the result following a press conference conducted by the Board officials.
However, no ranks have been given to the students this year. Only a list of the qualified students will be released. The AP Directorate of Government Examinations has decided not to assign any ranks to the candidates in SSC Public Examination.
Once declared, students can also check their scores on the widget below:
This year, over 6 lakh students appeared for the APSSC Class 10 Examination. The Andhra Pradesh Board of Secondary Examination conducted the examination process from 27 April to 9 May in offline mode at various institutions across the state.
Along with the official website, the result will also be available on some other sites including manabadi.com, indiaresults.com, and result.shiksha.
The AP Board has also mentioned that students can get their results via SMS on their mobile number. They can request the results using their Hall Ticket Numbers by sending an SMS to the provided contact number. For BSNL customers, candidates have to send the Hall Ticket Number to 55352 or 56300. Vodafone user have to type SSC <space> Hall Ticket No and send it to 56300.
Steps to follow while checking the result from the official site:
- Visit the official website, http://bse.ap.gov.in/
- In the result section, click on ‘AP SSC result 2022’.
- Then, click on the link ‘Individual Student Wise Results of SSC Public Examinations 2022’
- Key in the name of the students and select district, mandal, school and date of birth from the given options.
- The result will show in the next window.
