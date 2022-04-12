AP POLYCET 2022: Registrations start at polycetap.nic.in; check details, steps to apply here

As per the official notification, the examination will be held on 29 May and the result is expected to be declared on 10 June.

The State Board of Technical Education and Training, Andhra Pradesh, has started the online registration for AP POLYCET 2022 today, 11 April. Those interested and eligible can register for the exam on polycetap.nic.in till 18 May.

As per the official notification, the examination will be held on 29 May and the result is expected to be declared on 10 June.

Eligibility Criteria

The candidates should have cleared the SSC examination conducted by the State Board of Secondary Education, Telangana/Andhra Pradesh or any other examination recognised as equivalent by the Board of Secondary Education, such as Central Board of Secondary Education(CBSE), Indian Certificate of Secondary Education(ICSE) conducted by the Council For The Indian School Certificate Examinations (CISCE), A.P. Open School Society (APOSS) or National Institute of Open School (NIOS).

Class X examination conducted by various State Boards of Secondary Education in the country with Mathematics as one of the subjects is a prerequisite to appear for the exam. Candidates need to have scored at least 35 percent marks in the qualifying examination to be eligible to appear for AP POLYCET. It is to be noted that there is no age limit to appear for the exam.

Check this link for the official notification.

How to apply for AP POLYCET 2022

Go to the official website polycetap.nic.in Click on the application tab on the AP POLYCET home page. Select your Class X examination board and fill in your details. Choose a mode for paying the application fee. Submit and download your application form Print it out for future reference

What is the application fee?

Candidates need to pay Rs 400 as the Andhra Pradesh POLYCET application fee. It can be paid in online mode using net banking/credit card/debit card etc. The confirmation page has to be downloaded by candidates for future correspondence.

The AP POLYCET examination is being conducted for the candidates seeking admission into Diploma Courses in Engineering / Non Engineering/Technology offered at educational institutions, including government/unaided and aided private polytechnic colleges / Institutions running as 2nd shift in Andhra Pradesh The result will be announced online and qualified candidates will be eligible to take part in the counselling process.