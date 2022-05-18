AP POLYCET 2022: Registrations end today at polycetap.nic.in, check steps to apply here

To be eligible for the exam, applicants should have cleared the SSC examination conducted by State Board of Secondary Education, Andhra Pradesh/ Telangana or any other equivalent examination, with a minimum of 35 percent and with Mathematics as one of the papers. It is to be noted that there is no upper limit to appear in the AP POLYCET exam.

The online registration process for AP POLYCET 2022 will be closed by the State Board of Technical Education and Training, Vijayawada, today, 18 May. Applicants can register for the exam on the official website at polycetap.nic.in. According to the official notice, the entrance exam is scheduled to be held on 29 May.

To be eligible for the exam, applicants should have cleared the SSC examination conducted by the State Board of Secondary Education, Andhra Pradesh/ Telangana or any other equivalent examination, with a minimum of 35 percent and with Mathematics as one of the papers. It is to be noted that there is no upper limit to appearing in the AP POLYCET exam.

What are the steps to apply for AP POLYCET 2022?

The authorities have already released the application form is which is available on the official website at polycetap.nic.in. Students need to ensure that they submit the Andhra Pradesh POLYCET application form before the last date, which is today. The steps to fill up the AP POLYCET online form are as follows:

Step 1 - Visit the official website at polycetap.nic.in.

Step 2 - On the homepage, go to the link to ‘AP Polycet Apply online’.

Step 3 - Provide your basic details including name and mobile number on the AP POLYCET portal.

Step 4 - Sign in with the login credentials and then fill your AP POLYCET application form.

Step 5 - Upload your documents and make the application fee payment.

Step 6 - Submit your application form.

Step 7- Take a printout for the future.

Here is the direct link to apply for the examination.

Candidates are required to pay an application fee of Rs 400. The application fee payment can be done using net banking, credit card and debit card. The application form needs to be finally submitted and the confirmation page needs to be printed by the candidates.

The State Board of Technical Education and Training, Vijayawada, will conduct AP POLYCET for candidates seeking admission into all Engineering / Technology and Non-Engineering Diploma courses offered at Polytechnics / institutions (including Unaided and Aided Private Polytechnics / Institutions running as 2nd shift in Pvt. Engineering Colleges) in the state. The authorities will announce the AP POLYCET result online and those who qualify will be eligible to take part in the counselling process.