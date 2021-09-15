AP POLYCET 2021: Results of test announced; check details to download rank card here
The results of the Andhra Pradesh Polytechnic Common Entrance Test (AP POLYCET) 2021 have been announced by the State Board of Technical Education and Training (SBTET). Candidates can now view their results and download their rank card by visiting the official website.
Steps to view AP POLYCET 2021 rank card:
- Go to the official website, https://polycetap.nic.in
- Select the link for AP POLYCET 2021 rank card that is visible on the main page
- Enter the hall ticket number to login
- The results will appear onscreen. Save and download a copy of your rank card for the future
Direct link to view AP POLYCET 2021 rank
Candidates are assigned ranks on the basis of his/her scores in the AP POLYCET 2021 exam. The rank obtained by the candidate will be the criteria for selection for admission into the diploma courses.
The minimum marks for passing the AP POLYCET 2021 was 25 percent. A candidate had to score at least 30 out of the 120 marks papers to be considered as having qualified the examination.
The AP POLYCET 2021 was held on 1 September for admissions for the academic year 2021-22, into various Diploma Courses in Engineering, Non-Engineering, and Technology subjects that are offered at polytechnic colleges or institutions in the state.
To be eligible for the exam, applicants had to have secured at least 35 percent in the SSC examination conducted by the State Board of Secondary Education in Andhra Pradesh or Telangana or any equivalent examination.
Candidates should have had Mathematics as one of the subjects in the qualifying exam. Students who had appeared for the SSC exam this year and were awaiting their results were also seen as eligible to appear for the test.
No age restrictions were set in place for applying for AP POLYCET 2021.
