AP Police Constable recruitment 2022: Last date to apply for 6100 posts, check details

Andhra Pradesh State Level Police Recruitment Board (AP SLPRB) has issued the notification regarding the recruitment to the posts of AP Police Constable. The last date to apply for the posts is today, 7 January, 2023. Interested candidates can apply for the vacancies on the official website of AP SLPRB till 5 PM today. The AP Police Constable preliminary written exam will be conducted on 22 January. The admit cards can be downloaded from 9 January. The AP Police Constable recruitment drive aims to fill a total of 6100 posts. Out of 6100, 3580 posts are for Police Constables (Civil) (Men and Women) and 2520 posts are for Police Constables (AP Special Police) (Men).

AP Police Constable recruitment 2022: Steps for applying

After landing on the official website of AP SLPRB, go to the link of “SCT PC”, and press apply online for the posts.

Pay the required application fee and proceed with the application process.

Fill out the application form properly, select the post, upload the required documents, and submit the form.

Then, download your application form and also take out its hard copy for future reference.

Alternatively, you can directly reach the application window by clicking here.

Application fee

Local open category (OC)/ other backward class (OBC) and economically backward class (EWS) applicants, and non-local applicants of AP need to pay an application fee of Rs 300. Local Scheduled Caste (SC)/ Scheduled Tribe (ST) will need to pay an application fee of Rs 150.

Eligibility Criteria

The candidates must be at least 18 years old, and they must not exceed the age of 26 years as on 1 July, 2022. Relaxation has been provided in the upper age limit to the candidates belonging to reserved categories. The applicants are required to have passed Intermediate (Class 12) or its equivalent examination recognised by the state government.

Note

The applicants should not submit more than one application for recruitment. Candidates who wish to apply for both categories of posts are required to submit only one application form.

If a candidate submits incorrect information at any stage, then it will lead to his/her automatic disqualification. No further correspondence is going to be entertained.

