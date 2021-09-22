AP PGECET 2021 Admit cards released by APSCHE; check details here
Candidates can download their admit cards from the official website at https://sche.ap.gov.in/.
Process to download AP PGECET 2021 hall ticket:
― Visit the official website at https://sche.ap.gov.in/.
― Click on the link for the AP PGECET 2021 that is available on the homepage.
― A new page will appear. Click on the link for downloading AP PGECET 2021 admit cards.
― Submit your date of birth, registration number and the exam you are appearing for.
― The AP PGECET 2021 admit card will appear onscreen.
― Save and download a copy of the admit card after checking all details.
Direct link for downloading AP PGECET 2021 admit card- https://sche.ap.gov.in/pgecet/PGECET/PGECET_GetPrintHallTicket.aspx
The AP PGECET 2021 admit cards will contain details such as the candidate’s name, roll number, category, photograph, signature, exam centre information, papers opted for, exam date and time as well as instructions for appearing in the paper.
The exam will be held in two sessions of two hours each, from 10 am to 12 noon and from 3 pm to 5 pm, in a Multiple-Choice Questions (MCQs) based format.
The preliminary answer key will be released from 29 September to 2 October for various papers. The time for raising challenges to the answer key will vary depending on the release of the key. If the answer key is released on 29 September, candidates can submit challenges till 6 pm on 2 October.
