AP PGCET Result 2022: Rank card released, check details here

The results of the Andhra Pradesh Postgraduate Common Entrance Test (AP PGCET) 2022 have been declared. Aspirants can download their result rank card from the official web portal. Candidates who have taken the exam can check the AP PGCET result by filling in their application reference id, qualifying exam hall ticket number and other details. Candidates who have qualified the AP PGCET 2022 examination will be required to register for AP PGCET web counselling process, the details of which will be announced soon. It is to be noted that for those who have opted for the physical education entrance test, the AP PGCET scorecard will be released later.

Till then candidates can download their Andhra Pradesh PGCET result 2022 by following the steps given below –

Go to official website.

Click on the Results & Rank Cards tab

A new page with the login window will be displayed on the screen.

Fill in application reference id, mobile number, DOB (dd/mm/yyyy) and qualifying exam hall ticket number

The AP PGCET rank card will then be displayed on the screen.

Click on this link to check the AP PGCET result directly.

The AP PGCET exam was held from 3 September to 11 September, in three shifts, 9:30 am to 11 am, 1 pm to 2:30 pm, and 4:30 pm to 6 pm. The exam was conducted by the Yogi Vemana University, Kadapa on behalf of APSCHE.

The exam was conducted for admission into various P.G. courses like M.A., M.Sc., M.Com. MCJ, M.Lib.Sc., M.P.Ed., M.Ed., M.Sc.Tech, etc. These postgraduate courses are offered by state-funded universities of Andhra Pradesh and their affiliated colleges.

