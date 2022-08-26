Andhra Pradesh State Council of Higher Education (APSCHE) has issued the admit card for the State Post Graduate Common Entrance Test (AP PGCET) 2022. Candidates can download the AP PGCET admit card at cets.apsche.ap.gov.in.

The Andhra Pradesh State Council of Higher Education (APSCHE) has issued the admit card for the State Post Graduate Common Entrance Test (AP PGCET) 2022.

Candidates preparing for the exam can download the AP PGCET admit card through the official website of APSCHE at cets.apsche.ap.gov.in.

For accessing the hall ticket, candidates have to submit their application reference id, qualifying exam hall ticket number, registered mobile number, and Date of Birth (DoB).

According to the schedule set by the Council, the entrance examination will be conducted on 3, 4, 7, 10, and 11 September 2022. It will be held in three sessions.

The first session will begin from 9:30 am to 11 am, and the second will commence from 1 pm to 2:30 pm. The third will start from 4:30 pm to 6 pm. The total duration of the AP PGCET 2022 entrance test is 90 minutes.

The Yogi Vemana University, Kadapa conducts the AP PGCET exam for the APSCHE.

Here’s the complete schedule of the AP PGCET 2022 exam:

https://cets.apsche.ap.gov.in/APPGCET2022/Documents/2022/Examination%20Schedule.pdf

Check how to download the AP PGCET 2022 hall ticket:

Step 1: Go to cets.apsche.ap.gov.in.

Step 2: Search and click on the AP PGCET 2022 admit card link currently on the main page.

Step 3: To avail the AP PGCET 2022 admit card, candidates have to enter their login details and then click on submit.

Step 4: The AP PGCET 2022 admit card will be displayed on the screen.

Step 5: Check the AP PGCET 2022 admit card and download it.

Step 6: Take a hard copy of the AP PGCET 2022 hall ticket for further need.

Direct link to download:

https://cets.apsche.ap.gov.in/APPGCET2022/UI/HomePages/DownloadHallTicket

About 39,359 students have registered for the postgraduate admission test this year. Candidates who pass the AP PGCET exam will have to register for the AP PGCET web counselling process.

For more related details and updates, candidates should go through the official website of APSCHE on a regular basis.

