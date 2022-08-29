AP PECET 2022 results announced, here are the steps to download it

Aspirants who appeared in the exam can check and download their AP PECET score card from the official web portal at cets.apsche.ap.gov.in

Acharya Nagarjuna University, Guntur has released the Andhra Pradesh Physical Education Common Entrance Test (AP PECET) results on 28 August. Aspirants who appeared in the exam can check and download their AP PECET score card from the official web portal at cets.apsche.ap.gov.in. Candidates would require their AP PECET hall tickets to access their rank cards online. They will need to fill in their registration number, hall ticket number and date of birth. The Acharya Nagarjuna University had organised this exam for admission to two-year UG DPEd and two-year BPEd courses offered by different universities and institutions in Andhra Pradesh. It was held on 17 August 2022. The AP PECET score card will contain the score of candidates, percentile scores and qualifying status. The scorecard can be downloaded by following the step-by-step process given below.

What are the steps to download the AP PECET scorecard?

Step 1: Applicants need to visit the official web portal of Andhra Pradesh Physical Education Common Entrance Test at cets.apsche.ap.gov.in.

Step 2: Go to the ‘Download Rank Card link’ on the homepage

Step 3: A new page will open where the aspirants will be required to enter your AP PECET registration number, hall ticket number, and other login details, as asked.

Step 4: Your AP PECET results will appear on your screen.

Step 5: Check your scorecard and save it for future use.

In order to make it easy for the students, here is the direct link to download the AP PECET Rank card.

Candidates are advised to check their details in the scorecard carefully. In case of an error, they should immediately report it to the authorities.

The Andhra Pradesh State Council of Higher Education (APSCHE) recently issued the admit card for the State Post Graduate Common Entrance Test (AP PGCET). Registered candidates can download the AP PGCET admit card through the official web portal.

As per the schedule released by the Council, the entrance examination will be held on 3, 4, 7, 10, and 11 September.

