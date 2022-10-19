The Andhra Pradesh State Council of Higher Education (APSCHE) will start the Andhra Pradesh Physical Education Common Entrance Test (AP PECET) 2022 counselling from tomorrow, 20 October. The announcement regarding the counselling schedule was made by APSCHE via a notification. According to the notice, the candidates are required to register for the admission from 20 to 22 October. Candidates who have cleared the AP PECET will be able to apply for the counselling process on the official web portal. The counselling process is being conducted for admission to the Undergraduate Diploma and Bachelor of Physical Education programmes at Andhra Pradesh’s universities and colleges.

What is the educational qualification required for different programmes?

Bachelor of Physical Education (B.P.Ed): Candidates should have passed a three-year degree examination, recognised by any university in Andhra Pradesh or any other equivalent university. The aspirant should have completed 19 years of age on 1 July this year. The applicant will be required to submit the pass certificate at the time of counselling.

Under Graduate Diploma Physical Education (D.P.Ed): Candidates should have cleared intermediate or an equivalent course recognised by the government of Andhra Pradesh and should be of 16 years of age on 1 July. The applicant should submit the pass certificate at the time of Counselling.

For more details on AP PECET counselling, check the notice.

Here are the other important dates related to the AP PECET counselling process?

Online certificate verification will take place from 21 October to 23 October

Web options must be filled online from 25-26 October

Window to change online web options will be open on 27 October

Seat allotment result will be declared on 29 October after 6 PM

Self-reporting and reporting at the allotted colleges is to be done from 31 October to 4 November.

What is the registration fee to be paid?

A non – refundable processing fee of Rs 1000 is to be paid by candidates from OC/BC category. For students from SC/ST category Rs 500 is to be paid through payment gateway (Bill desk) provided on the official website.

