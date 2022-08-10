Hall ticket for Andhra Pradesh Physical Education Common Entrance Test (AP PECET) has been released today by APSCHE. Download the admit cards from cets.apsche.ap.gov.in.

The hall ticket for the Andhra Pradesh Physical Education Common Entrance Test (AP PECET) has been released today, 10 August by the Andhra Pradesh State Council of Higher Education (APSCHE). Candidates, who are preparing for the exam can download their respective admit cards from the official website at cets.apsche.ap.gov.in. The AP PECET hall tickets have been issued by the Council for the physical efficiency and game skill test. As per the schedule, the AP PECET exam is set to begin from 17 August onwards. It is mandatory for all candidates to carry the hall ticket to the examination hall. If anyone fails to do so, they will not be allowed to attempt the exam. Candidates should note that along with the admit cards, they must also carry a valid ID proof to the examination venue. The AP PECET result will be announced one week after the last day of PECET tests.

To access the admit card, students have to log in using their application or registration number and password correctly on the given portal.

Here’s the direct link to download AP PECET 2022 admit card:

https://cets.apsche.ap.gov.in/PECET/PECET/PECET_GetPrintHallTicket.aspx

Given below are a few steps to download the AP PECET 2022 admit card:

Step 1: Visit the official website of APSCHE at cets.apsche.ap.gov.in.

Step 2: On the main page, search and click on the link reading - “Download Hall Ticket”.

Step 3: Students have to enter their login details and click on submit.

Step 4: First check the AP PECET 2022 admit card properly and then download the same.

Step 5: Keep a printout of the AP PECET 2022 admit card for future use or reference.

The AP PECET 2022 admit card will come in handy later when students have to check their results. That is why candidates are advised to keep the AP PECET 2022 hall ticket safely.

This PECET test is a state-level entrance exam that is conducted by Acharya Nagarjuna University in Guntur. It is held on behalf of the Andhra Pradesh State Council of Higher Education (APSCHE) every year.

