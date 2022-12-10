AP LAWCET 2022 Counselling: Application deadline ends today, check steps to register

The Andhra Pradesh State Council of Higher Education (APSCHE) will close the online counselling registration process for Andhra Pradesh Law Common Entrance Test (AP LAWCET) 2022 today, 10 December. Candidates can submit their applications on the official websites at cets.apsche.ap.gov.in and lawcet-sche.aptonline.in. Those who have appeared and qualified in the AP LAWCET 2022 exam are eligible to submit their applications for the counselling process. As per the schedule, the AP LAWCET 2022 web counselling registrations began on 3 December. Candidates should keep in mind that the process of ‘uploading certificates and documents’ correctly as well as having them verified online will take place till 12 December 2022.

Candidates from the OC/BC category will have to submit a fee of Rs 1,000 while applying online. Candidates from the SC/ST and PH categories will pay a registration fee of Rs 500. The payment should be made via online modes only such as credit card, debit card, and net banking.

Check the official notice and schedule here.

Here’s how to apply for the AP LAWCET 2022 Counselling:

Go to cets.apsche.ap.gov.in.

Search and click on the AP LAWCET Counselling link.

As the new page opens, look for the ‘Candidate Registration’ link and click on it.

Then log in using the AP LAWCET 2022 roll number.

Once the application form opens, candidates will have to fill it up and upload all the documents required.

To complete the process, they will have to pay the counselling fees, and submit the form.

Save, download and keep a hard copy of the confirmation page for future use.

Here’s the direct link to apply.

Check the complete schedule:

Online registration from 3 to 10 December

Verification of uploaded certificates/documents from 4 to 12 December

Web options selection from 13 to 15 December

Change of web options on 16 December

Allotment of seats from 19 December

Self-Reporting and Reporting at Colleges by candidates from 19 to 23 December.

