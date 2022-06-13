AP LAWCET 2022 application window to close today, check steps to apply

For the 3 year and 5 year LLB course, a fee of Rs 900 is applicable for the candidates belonging to the OC and BC categories respectively and a fee of Rs 800 is applicable for candidates from the SC/ST category

The Andhra Pradesh State Council of Higher Education (APSCHE) will close the online application window for the State Law Common Entrance Test 2022 (AP LAWCET 2022) today, 13 June. Those who are eligible and interested can apply on the official website at sche.ap.gov.in. Students will be able to make corrections to the applications form between 30 June and 1 July.

The examination is scheduled to be held on 13 July from 3 PM to 4.30 PM while the admit card will be released on 8 July.

What is the Eligibility Criteria?

3 year LL.B. Course: Aspirants of the 3 year LLB should be a Graduate (10+2+3 pattern) of a recognized University with a minimum of 45 per cent of aggregate marks or any other examination that is considered equivalent

5 Year LL.B. Course: Candidates who are aspiring to take admission in a 5 year LLB should have cleared two year Intermediate Examination (10+2 pattern) with an aggregate of 45 per cent.

2 Year LL.M. Course: Candidates should have a 3 Year/5 Year LL.B degree on the date of application and those who have appeared or are appearing for 3 Year/5 Year LLB final year examinations are also eligible to appear in the exam.

What are the steps to apply for AP LAWCET 2022?

Go to the official website sche.ap.gov.in

Go to “Click here for AP CETS - 2022” on the homepage

Click on the AP LAWCET application link

Register yourself and pay your application fee

Fill your application form, upload the required documents and click on submit

Download your application and print it out for future correspondence

What is the application fee?

For the 3 year and 5 year LLB course, a fee of Rs 900 is applicable for the candidates belonging to the OC and BC categories respectively and a fee of Rs 800 is applicable for candidates from the SC/ST category.

For the Postgraduate LLM course, a fee of Rs 1000 and Rs 950 is applicable for candidates belonging to OC and BC Categories while for the candidates who are from SC/ST category, a fee of Rs 900 is applicable.

Follow this link to apply directly for the exam.

Read all the Latest News, Trending News, Cricket News, Bollywood News,

India News and Entertainment News here. Follow us on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.