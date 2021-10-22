AP LAWCET 2021 results announced, check scores at sche.ap.gov.in

The university had earlier released the provisional answer key and also invited objections from students till 27 September

The results of Andhra Pradesh Law Common Entrance Test (AP LAWCET) 2021 have been declared by the Sri Padmavati Mahila Visvavidyalam in Tirupati, on behalf of the Andhra Pradesh State Council of Higher Education (APSCHE). Those applicants who appeared for the examination can check their results as well as the scorecard by visiting the official website at https://sche.ap.gov.in/.

Along with the AP LAWCET 2021, the results of the Post Graduate Law Common Entrance Test (PGLCET) 2021 were also announced.

The university had earlier released the provisional answer key and also invited objections from students till 27 September. Furthermore, the online application process started on 22 July and ended on 20 August.

Steps on how to check AP LAWCET results 2021:

Go to the official website at https://sche.ap.gov.in/

Search and click on the ‘AP LAWCET 2021’ tab that is available on the home page

Then click on results link and enter the registration number along with LAWCET hall ticket number

After providing all details, click on the 'View Result' link. Within a few seconds, the specified results will appear on the screen

Save and download the result and keep a print out of the same for future reference or usef

Direct link to check AP LAWCET 2021 results: https://sche.ap.gov.in/LAWCET/LAWCET/LAWCET_GetResult.aspx

Direct link to download AP LAWCET-2021 rank card: https://sche.ap.gov.in/LAWCET/LAWCET/LAWCET_GetRankCard.aspx

As per schedule, the AP LAWCET and AP PGLCET test were conducted on 22 September this year.

For the unversed, the AP LAWCET and AP PGLCET examination was conducted for candidates who are seeking admission into regular LLB courses (Legum Baccalaureus popularly known as Bachelor of Law). It is a three-year and five-year law degree programme that is pursued after completion of graduation, or intermediate exams, in case of the five-year programme.

The AP PGLCET is for candidates seeking admission to Master of Laws courses, which is a 2-year programme for the academic year 2021-22 in Andhra Pradesh-based institutes.