AP Inter Results 2022 to be out today at 12:30 pm; check steps to download here
Students who have appeared for the AP Intermediate Examinations can check the result and download their digital score cards from the official website of BIEAP.
The Board of Intermediate Education Andhra Pradesh (BIEAP) will declare the Andhra Pradesh Intermediate Examinations result today, 22 June. The AP Inter 1st year and 2nd-year results will be announced via an official press conference at 12:30 pm. The results are expected to be announced by Andhra Pradesh Education Minister Botsa Satyanarayana.
Students who have appeared for the AP Intermediate Examinations can check the result and download their digital score cards from the official website of BIEAP which is bieap.gov.in. The results can be downloaded using the Roll Number and Date of Birth.
As per the official notification, the Manabadi Inter results will be declared for both General and Vocational students. Candidates will have to obtain a minimum of 35 percent marks in each subject, as well as overall, to clear the examinations. Students who will obtain 90 percent marks will be entitled to receive scholarships from the Andhra Pradesh Government.
This year, almost 10 lakh students have appeared for the Intermediate examinations. According to News18, 5,19,3194 students appeared in the 1st year inter exam and 4,89,539 candidates took the 2nd year inter exam. The Manabadi Inter Examinations were conducted in May.
Steps to follow while checking the Manabadi Inter Results 2022:
- Visit the official website of BIEAP, bse.ap.gov.in.
- On the homepage, click on ‘AP Inter result 2022’.
- Key in required details including Roll Number and Date of Birth.
- A window will appear to show the result.
- Download the score card and take a printout for future reference.
How to check via Digilocker:
- Go to the Digilocker site, digilocker.gov.in or go to the mobile app.
- Sign in with your Digilocker account.
- Find and click on the AP Results 2022 link.
- Enter required details and submit.
How to check via SMS:
- Type APGEN<space> your AP Inter Registration number.
- Send it to 56263.
- The AP Inter results will appear on your phone.
