AP Inter Result 2022: 54% pass in 1st, 61% clear in 2nd year; find direct link here

In the 1st year inter exam, 49 percent of boys cleared the exam while 60 percent girls passed. In the 2nd year, 54 percent of boys and 68 percent of girls cleared the exam.

The Board of Intermediate Education, Andhra Pradesh (BIEAP) has announced the AP Inter Results 2022 today, 22 June. The 1st and 2nd-year Intermediate result are available on the official site of BIEAP on bie.ap.gov.in. State Education Minister Botcha Satyanarayana declared the result through a press conference.

This year, a total of 9,42,350 students appeared for BIEAP inter exams. Nearly 4.45 lakh had appeared for the 1st year exam out of which more than 2.41 lakh students passed. In the 2nd year, around 4.23 lakh have appeared, out of which more than 2.58 lakh passed.

According to News18, In the 1st year inter exam, 49 percent of boys cleared the exam while 60 percent of girls passed. In the 2nd year, 54 percent of boys and 68 percent of girls cleared the exam.

Here’s how to check AP Inter Results 2022:

Step 1: Visit the official website on bie.ap.gov.in.

Step 2: Search and click on AP Intermediate 1st, 2nd Year Results in 2022 link on the home page.

Step 3: Students need to enter their login details and click on submit.

Step 4: The results for 1st and 2nd-year Intermediate will be displayed on the screen.

Step 5: Check the AP Intermediate 1st, 2nd Year Results and download the page.

Step 6: Take a hard copy of the same for further use.

The direct link for AP 1st year results in 2022 is here.

The direct link for AP 2nd year results in 2022 is here.

The BIEAP had conducted the examination from 6 to 24 May in offline mode. Students who appeared for the exam will have to score a minimum of 35 percent marks in each subject to be declared pass in the examination. After the declaration of the result, the Board will provide digital scorecards to the students.

How to check AP Inter Results 2022 via SMS and DigiLocker:

SMS

-Go to the message section and type APGEN (space) roll number.

-Send it to 56263.

-Student will receive their BIEAP inter result on the screen.

DigiLocker

Step 1: Go to digilocker.gov.in via an internet browser or install the app

Step 2: Search for the ‘Education’ section on the homepage and click on it.

Step 3: Then a list of education boards and universities will appear on the screen.

Step 4: Look for ‘Board of Intermediate Education, Andhra Pradesh’ or BIEAP.

Step 5: Sign in with the correct details.

Step 6: Then, enter the roll number and other relevant details and click on submit.

Step 7: The result will appear on a new page.