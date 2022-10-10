The Andhra Pradesh State Council of Higher Education (APSCHE) has begun the certificate verification for Andhra Pradesh Integrated Common Entrance Test (AP ICET) Counselling 2022 today, 10 October. Candidates who cleared the ICET exam and registered for the counselling process can submit their certificates for verification on the official website of APSCHE at cets.apsche.ap.gov.in and icet-sche.aponline.in. Applicants seeking admission into Master of Business Administration (MBA) and Masters in Computer Application (MCA) courses can also apply for the AP ICET 2022 Counselling process. As per the schedule, the deadline to register for the AP ICET Counselling is 12 October 2022. The registration process began on 9 October 2022.

Find the detailed notification here.

Check how to apply for the AP ICET Counselling 2022:

-Visit the official website icet-sche.aptonline.in.

-Search and click on the candidate registration link.

-On the new page, candidates have to enter their hall ticket number and date of birth. Then, click on submit.

-To complete the process, they have to fill up the application form and upload the necessary documents.

-Also, pay the counselling fee before submitting the form.

-Save and download the AP ICET counselling registration form.

-Keep a printout of the AP ICET registration form for future needs.

Candidates should note that the verification of documents will be carried out via online mode. Below is the list of documents that need to be uploaded during AP ICET counselling registration.

-AP ICET result, scorecard, hall ticket (hard copy).

-Class 10 and 12 certificates and mark sheet.

-UG Degree Marksheet and Provisional Certificate.

-Transfer Certificate.

-EWS Certificate, Caste Certificate, and PwD Certificate (If applicable) among others.

Candidates are directed to visit the official website for rules of admission under CAP/NCC/PH/SPORTS Authority. If the certificate produced by the candidate is found to be false or fake the provisional allotment stands cancelled. Following this, the candidate is liable for criminal prosecution.

