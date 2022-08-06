AP EdCET 2022: Result out at cets.apsche.ap.gov.in; direct link here

The AP EdCET 2022 took place on 13 July. Those checking the result should keep a copy of their admit card as it would come in handy later during the counselling process

The Andhra Pradesh State Council of Higher Education (APSCHE) has declared the result of the Andhra Pradesh Education Common Entrance Test (AP EdCET). Those who had appeared in the AP EdCET can download and check their scorecard from the official website at cets.apsche.ap.gov.in. Candidates would require their AP EdCET hall ticket number to download their EdCET rank cards and check their results. Please note that these results have been prepared after incorporating the objections raised on the EdCET preliminary answer key. The AP EdCET 2022 took place on 13 July. Those checking the result should keep a copy of their admit card as it would come in handy later during the counselling process.

What are the steps to download the AP EdCET rank card?

Step 1: Aspirants must visit the official website of Andhra Pradesh Education Common Entrance Test at cets.apsche.ap.gov.in.

Step 2: Click on AP EdCET 2022 link present on the homepage.

Step 3: Click on the results link.

Step 4: Fill in your details.

Step 5: Submit your details and download your AP EdCET result for future reference.

Here is the direct link to check the AP EdCET result

The detailed schedule of the counselling for admissions to various colleges is yet to be announced. It is to be noted that the AP EdCET cut-off marks have also been released along with the result.

What is the eligibility criteria for the course?

Candidates should have scored a minimum of 50 percent marks either in the Bachelor’s Degree (BA/BSc/BSc (Home Science)/BCom/BCA/BBM), or a Postgraduate Degree in a related subject, or 5 years integrated course in the related subject of methodology, or any equivalent qualification. More details are provided in the information booklet on the website.

The Andhra Pradesh Education Common Entrance Test (AP EdCET) is organised by Andhra University, Visakhapatnam on behalf of the Andhra Pradesh State Council of Higher Education (APSCHE) for admission in BEd regular programme of two years duration. The scores of AP EdCET are needed to get admissions to Government/ University /Aided/ Un-aided/ Private Colleges of Education in the state of Andhra Pradesh.

Candidates are advised to keep checking the official AP EdCET website for latest updates.

