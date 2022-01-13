AP Ed CET 2021: Registration for counselling begins, check steps to apply here

According to the official notice released by the Andhra Pradesh State Council of Higher Education, candidates can exercise their options after the process of certificate verification.

The Andhra Pradesh State Council for Higher Education (APSCHE) has begun the registration process for web counseling of AP Ed CET 2021. The last date to apply for the counselling process is 17 January this year.

The web counselling is being held for seats available in B.Ed/B.Ed Special Education colleges in the State of Andhra Pradesh (both University and Private) for the academic year 2021-22.

Qualified and eligible candidates of AP Ed CET 2021 may participate in the web counseling by registering through the official website - https://edcet-sche.aptonline.in/EdCET/Views/index.html

How to apply for AP Ed CET Counselling:

-Visit the official website of Andhra Pradesh Education Common Entrance Test - https://edcet-sche.aptonline.in/EdCET/Views/index.html

-Click on link that reads, ‘Candidate registration’ on the homepage

-Key in the login credentials and other necessary information

-Duly fill the AP Ed CET form and upload all required documents

-Pay the mentioned application fee to complete the registration process

-Download the confirmation page and take a printout to use it in the future

The direct link to register is here.

According to the official notice released by the Andhra Pradesh State Council of Higher Education, candidates can exercise their options after the process of certificate verification. Options will be frozen on 19 January and the allotment of seats will be placed on the website on 23 January.

Candidates who belong to the Open Category and Backward Class category have to pay Rs 1200 as processing fee and those who belong to Scheduled Caste, Scheduled Tribe and Physically Handicapped categories have to pay Rs 600 as processing fee. The fee has to be paid online through debit card/credit card or net banking. All candidates from first to last rank of AP Ed CET 2021 can pay the processing fee.

For all further details, applicants are advised to read the official notification thoroughly and keep visiting the website for new updates.