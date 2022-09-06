AP ECET Counselling 2022 registration begins today, check steps to apply

Andhra Pradesh Engineering Common Entrance Test (AP ECET) 2022 counselling registration begins. Candidates can register at cets.apsche.ap.gov.in.

The Andhra Pradesh Engineering Common Entrance Test (AP ECET) 2022 counselling process begins today, 6 September. Candidates will be able to register themselves for the ECET counselling by visiting the official website. On Monday, the Andhra Pradesh State Council of Higher Education (APSCHE) released the AP ECET 2022 counselling schedule on the official website for candidates. As per the schedule, the last date to apply for the counselling process and make the required fee payment is 9 September 2022. The online counselling registration is being conducted for different courses offered by the colleges of Andhra Pradesh. Once the counselling process is done, candidates will be able to make changes in the application form, proceed with the web options facility and others.

Check the AP ECET 2022 counselling schedule here.

Here’s how to apply for the AP ECET Counselling 2022:

Visit the official website of AP ECET at cets.apsche.ap.gov.in.

Search and click on the online registrations and fee payment link that is on the main page.

As a new page opens, candidates have to register themselves, pay the necessary fees and also log in using the correct credentials.

Then, fill up the AP ECET application form for counselling process.

Towards the end, upload all the required documents, even cross check the information before submitting.

Download and keep a hard copy of the AP ECET counselling form for future purpose.

Candidates should note that only round 1 of the AP ECET Counselling 2022 is being conducted as of now. Following this, the ECET seat allotment result will be released on 16 September after which the remaining admission-related formalities will be conducted by the Council.

List of documents needed for the AP ECET 2022 counselling:

APECET 2022 Rank card and Hall Ticket.

Proof of Date of Birth (SSC certificate).

Memorandum of Marks (Diploma or Degree certificate).

Study Certificate from Class 7 to Diploma or Class 9 to Degree among others.

For more details, keep checking the official website and also read the notification.

