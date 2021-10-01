Candidates who have appeared for AP ECET or ICET can now check their scores by visiting the official website.

The Andhra Pradesh State Council of Higher Education (APSCHE) announced the results of the state Engineering Common Entrance Test (AP ECET) and state Integrated Common Entrance Test (AP ICET) on Friday, 1 October. Candidates who have appeared for AP ECET or ICET can now check their scores by visiting the official website.

Earlier in the day, the AP ECET and AP ICET results were declared by Audimulapu Suresh, Minister of Education, Andhra Pradesh. Along with the results, the council also released individual rank cards for students.

This year, a total of 42,000 candidates registered for the AP ICET examination, and around 38,000 students appeared for it. Surprisingly, more than 90 percent of applicants have qualified the test.

Talking about the ECET, a total of 32,318 students have appeared for the exam out of which 29,904 have cleared it. For the unversed, the AP ECET results have been declared in record 11 days from the conduct of the test.

To access the results, candidates will have to use their registration numbers and hall ticket ids.

Steps to check AP ECET ICET Result 2021:

Step 1: Go to the official website at https://sche.ap.gov.in/

Step 2: Search and click on the AP ICET or ECET Result 2021 links that are made available on the home page

Step 3: As the new page opens, candidates need to enter their login credentials correctly and then click on submit

Step 4: Within a few seconds, your AP ICET or AP ECET result will be displayed on the screen

Step 5: Kindly, check the scorecard properly and download it. Also, take a hard copy of your scores for further use or reference

The AP ECET 2021 examination was held on 19 September and the provisional answer keys were issued by the council on 20 September. However, students were permitted to raise objections till 23 September. While the AP ICET 2021 exam was held on 17 and 18 September. It was conducted in an offline mode keeping in mind the COVID-19 safety protocols.