AP ECET 2021: Results to be declared shortly at sche.ap.gov.in; check steps to download scores

The Jawaharlal Nehru Technological University, Anantapur (JNTUA) will declare the Andhra Pradesh Engineering Common Entrance Test (AP ECET) today, 1 October. Candidates who are waiting for their results, can check their scores by visiting the official website at https://sche.ap.gov.in/ once released.

Minister of Education for state Audimulapu Suresh Garu will reportedly announce the results for both Andhra Pradesh Integrated Common Entrance Test (AP ICET) and (AP ECET 2021) at 11:00 am.

As per the schedule, the AP ECET 2021 examination was conducted on 19 September and the provisional answer keys were issued by the university on 20 September. Moreover, candidates were permitted to raise objections till 23 September.

Simple steps to check AP ECET results 2021:

Step 1: Go to the official website - https://sche.ap.gov.in/

Step 2: Search and click on the AP ECET 2021 result link that is available on the home page

Step 3: As a new page opens, candidates need to enter their credentials and login correctly

Step 4: After submitting all details, the AP ECET 2021 result will be displayed on the screen

Step 5: Kindly download the AP ECET scorecard and keep a printout of the same for future use or reference

The AP ECET 2021 examination was conducted for admissions to 2nd-year lateral entry into Engineering/Pharmacy programmes for the academic year 2021-22. JNTUA scheduled the entrance test on behalf of the Andhra Pradesh State Council of Higher Education (APSCHE).

What are the qualifying marks for the AP ECET 2021 test?

For obtaining a rank in APECET 2021, candidates must obtain 25 percent of the aggregate scores in the respective four subjects, which means 50 marks out of a total of 200. But for SC/ST categories, there are no minimum qualifying marks for ranking the candidates.