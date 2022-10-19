The Department of Technical Education has begun the online registration process for Andhra Pradesh Engineering, Agriculture, and Pharmacy Common Entrance Test (AP EAPCET) Counselling 2022 final phase today, 19 October. Candidates who want to register themselves for the final phase of AP EAPCET 2022 can do so on the official website. According to the latest update, the deadline for online payment of processing fee cum registration and online certificate verification is 21 October 2022. The seat allotment result for the final phase will be issued on 26 October 2022. The final phase counselling round is being conducted for candidates seeking admission into BE/BTech courses.

Here’s the web counselling schedule for the final phase.

Check how to apply for the AP EAPCET Counselling 2022

Step 1: Go to eapcet-sche.aptonline.in.

Step 2: Search and click on the candidate login link. Then enter the login details and submit.

Step 3: Candidates have to fill up the application form and also make the required payment of application fees.

Step 4: Once the process is done click on submit. The application form has been submitted.

Step 5: Finally, save and download the confirmation page.

Step 6: Keep a hard copy of the AP EAPCET Counselling 2022 form for further use.

Here’s the direct link to apply.

It is to be noted that candidates from the first to the last rank must pay a processing fee. The processing fee for the OC/BC category candidates is Rs 1,200. For SC/ST applicants, the fee is Rs 600.

Check the counselling schedule for the final phase:

– Payment of processing fee cum registration and certificate verification (online): 19 to 21 October

– Verification of uploaded certificates at Help Line centers (online): 19 to 21 October

– Exercising web options: 19 to 22 October

– Change of options: 23 October

– Publication of the allotment of seats: 26 October

– Self-Reporting and reporting at respective colleges: 26 to 31 October.

For more details, candidates must read the schedule and keep checking the official website on a regular basis.

