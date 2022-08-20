AP EAPCET 2022 counselling dates released, check details here

The EAPCET 2022 counselling is scheduled to take place from 22 to 30 August, while the online verification process is expected to continue till 31 August

The Andhra Pradesh Engineering, Agricultural, and Pharmacy Common Entrance Test (AP EAPCET) 2022 has issued an official notice regarding its counselling process. According to the notice, the EAPCET 2022 counselling is scheduled to take place from 22 to 30 August, while the online verification process is expected to continue till 31 August. Aspirants will be assigned seats on the basis of the results of the EAPCET counselling process. The process includes registration, document verification, seat allocation, college selection, and more. A web counselling processing fee of Rs 1200 is applicable for the candidates from OC/BC category and Rs 600 is applicable for candidates from SC/ST category. The fee is to be paid online only at sche.ap.gov.in. The payment can be made via debit card, net banking, credit card, or other methods. The pass percentage for the AP EAPCET exam was reported to be 89.12 per cent, as announced earlier on 26 July

What are the steps to apply for the counselling process?

Visit the official web portal at sche.ap.gov.in.

Go to the 'Registration form' link.

Fill in your EAPCET hall ticket number and date of birth.

Registration form will appear on the screen with all of the necessary information. Check all details.

Pay your EAPCET registration fee and then click submit.

Save and print your EAPCET counselling registration form.

AP EAPCET participating institutes include Sree Venkateswara College of Engineering, Sri Vidya Niketan Engineering College, Sir Vishveshwaraiah Institute Of Science And Technology, Sri Vasavi Institute Of Engineering And Technology, Sri Venkatesa Perumal College Of Engineering And Technology, Visvodaya Engineering College and Tirumala Engineering College.

The AP EAPCET exam was conducted by the Jawaharlal Nehru Technological University, Kakinada for students who want admission into the first year of engineering, agriculture, and pharmacy courses in Andhra Pradesh for the year 2022-2023.

The common entrance test was held online from 4 to 8 July for Engineering and 11 to 12 July for Agriculture and Pharmacy streams. The preliminary answer keys for the same were published on 12 July itself.

Read all the Latest News, Trending News, Cricket News, Bollywood News,

India News and Entertainment News here. Follow us on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.